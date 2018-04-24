CORONA, Queens (WABC) --Police are on the lookout for two men they say used a stun gun during an attempted robbery and home invasion in Queens.
It happened near 108th Street and 38th Avenue in Corona on April 15th.
Police say the 40year-old victim was leaving his apartment when he noticed a package on his doorstep.
As he inspected it, two men forced him back into his apartment, restrained him and shot him in the chest with a stun gun.
The suspects fled when the victim's wife walked in and screamed.
The victim sustained an abrasion, bruising, and small lacerations on his chest and refused any further medical attention from the EMS on scene.
The NYPD issued the following descriptions:
Individual #1 is described as approximately 6'0." He was last seen wearing dark colored clothing and a multicolored motorcycle helmet.
Individual #2 is described as approximately 6'0." He was last seen wearing dark colored clothing and a multicolored motorcycle helmet.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts