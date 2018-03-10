SUSPICIOUS DEATH

'Suspicious' death of SUNY student from Long Island under investigation

Police are investigating the "suspicious" death of a 22-year-old college student from Long Island.

Police said 22-year-old Haley Anderson from Westbury was found dead at a home near Binghamton University.

Anderson was a nursing student at the university.



Authorities said they found her body yesterday afternoon during a welfare check.

Police are calling the death "suspicious."

So far, no arrests have been made.

