SUV jumps curb, hits 2 women at Gramercy bus stop

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the alleged drunk driving crash in Gramercy.

Eyewitness News
GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two women waiting for a bus were struck when an alleged drunk driver crashed into a bus stop in Gramercy Thursday night.

The victims, ages 71 and 31, were waiting for the bus at East 23rd Street and Third Avenue when they were struck at around 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the driver, 41-year-old Mihai Kelemen of Yonkers, lost control of his vehicle while making a right turn from Third Avenue onto East 23rd Street.

The vehicle jumped the curb and crashed into the bus stop, where the victims were standing.

The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Kelemen was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusing to take a breathalyzer.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentcrashGramercyManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News