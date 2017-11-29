24-year-old man under arrest in Tampa serial killings

ABC's Kendis Gibson reports on an arrest in the Tampa serial killings.

TAMPA, Florida --
Police arrested a man late Tuesday and said they will charge him with murder in a string of killings that have terrorized a neighborhood of Tampa.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan announced at a news conference that Howell Emanuel Donaldson, 24, would be charged with four counts of first degree murder.

Police detained Donaldson earlier Tuesday after a tip that he had a gun at a McDonald's restaurant.

Residents and police had been on edge since Oct. 9, when 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell was shot to death. Two days later, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa, was slain. And on Oct. 19, Anthony Naiboa, 20, was killed after taking the wrong bus home from his new job. On Nov. 14, 60-year-old Ronald Felton was killed.

All of the October victims were either getting on or off a city bus, or were at a bus stop when they were shot, police said.

Dugan said the department had received more than 5,000 tips. He thanked those who called in the tip that led to Donaldson's arrest.

Donaldson has ties to the New York City area.

Donaldson, who goes by the nickname "Trai", attended St. John's University, where he played on the basketball team.

He also may have briefly worked for the Mets.

Donaldson has one prior arrest in Manhattan dating back to 2014, but the case is sealed.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
