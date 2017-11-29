24-year-old man under arrest in Tampa serial killings

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC's Kendis Gibson reports on an arrest in the Tampa serial killings.

TAMPA, Florida --
Police arrested a man late Tuesday and said they will charge him with murder in a string of killings that have terrorized a neighborhood of Tampa.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan announced at a news conference that Howell Emanuel Donaldson, 24, would be charged with four counts of first degree murder.

Police detained Donaldson earlier Tuesday after a tip that he had a gun at a McDonald's restaurant.

Residents and police had been on edge since Oct. 9, when 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell was shot to death. Two days later, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa, was slain. And on Oct. 19, Anthony Naiboa, 20, was killed after taking the wrong bus home from his new job. On Nov. 14, 60-year-old Ronald Felton was killed.

All of the October victims were either getting on or off a city bus, or were at a bus stop when they were shot, police said.

Dugan said the department had received more than 5,000 tips. He thanked those who called in the tip that led to Donaldson's arrest.

Donaldson has ties to the New York City area.

Donaldson, who goes by the nickname "Trai", attended St. John's University, where he played on the basketball team.

A university spokesman said Donaldson attended the University beginning in the fall of 2011 and graduated in January 2017.

He was a walk-on student-athlete for the men's basketball team during the 2011-2012 season but never played in a game.

He also may have briefly worked for the Mets.

Donaldson has one prior arrest in Manhattan dating back to 2014, but the case is sealed.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Brian Browne, St. John's University Spox:

We can confirm that Howell Donaldson III attended the University beginning in the fall of 2011 and graduated in January 2017. He was a walk-on student-athlete for the men's basketball team during the 2011-2012 season but never played in a game.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
serial killermurder
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate sexual behavior
Newborn's body found as family puts up Christmas lights
FBI asking whether new images could be missing girl
Police: Possible suspect in mall shooting surrenders
Missing elderly woman with Alzheimer's found
Suspect sprays unknown substance on man and toddler
Gunman killed after opening fire from high-rise
Breastfeeding mom at Disneyland sparks mixed reaction
Show More
Conservative speaker arrested following altercation at UConn
Eli Manning benched as Giants quarterback for Geno Smith
EXCLUSIVE: Heroes describe rescuing tavern owner from fire
GOP tax overhaul bill takes crucial step ahead
UN Security Council to meet on North Korea missile launch
More News
Top Video
GOP tax overhaul bill takes crucial step ahead
Matt Lauer fired for inappropriate sexual behavior
UN Security Council to meet on North Korea missile launch
Conservative speaker arrested following altercation at UConn
More Video