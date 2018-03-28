Rockland teacher's aide arrested after bringing gun to school

(ShutterStock)

CLARKSTOWN, Rockland County (WABC) --
Police in Clarkstown say a teacher's aide was arrested Wednesday morning after bringing a gun to school.

The incident happened at the Jesse J. Kaplan School on Parrott Road in West Nyack.

Sources say the teacher had the handgun in her purse, and it was spotted by another teacher.

A school resource officer secured the weapon and ensured there were no threat student's safety.

Police say that at this point in the investigation, it has been determined that the firearm was never taken out of the teacher's aide's bag and was never used in a threatening manner.

The investigation is now being conducted by the Clarkstown Detective Bureau.

The school district posted the following letter on its website:
Dear Parents & Staff,

This morning at 9:02 A.M., the administration at the Jesse J. Kaplan School initiated a 911 call. The Kaplan Principal confiscated a handgun from an employee. Clarkstown Police secured the weapon and have questioned the employee, and removed her from the campus. Students and staff are safe. The safety and welfare of our Rockland BOCES community is always our top priority. Anyone with questions is advised to contact the Superintendent's Office - 845-627-4701. Rockland BOCES is working with Clarkstown Police on the investigations.

Sincerely,
Mary Jean Marsico, Ed. D. Chief Operating Officer Rockland BOCES
Charlene Jordan, Ed. D. District Superintendent Rockland BOCES

Sources say the teacher is a new hire this year who started in September.

The school is for profoundly developmentally disabled children ages 5 to 18.

The aide is being processed and will be released with desk appearance ticket. Sources say she is licensed to carry but was charged because it is illegal to bring a gun to school.

