Police in Clarkstown say a teacher's aide was arrested Wednesday morning after bringing a gun to school.The incident happened at the Jesse J. Kaplan School on Parrott Road in West Nyack.Sources say the teacher had the handgun in her purse, and it was spotted by another teacher.A school resource officer secured the weapon and ensured there were no threat student's safety.Police say that at this point in the investigation, it has been determined that the firearm was never taken out of the teacher's aide's bag and was never used in a threatening manner.The investigation is now being conducted by the Clarkstown Detective Bureau.The school district posted the following letter on its website:Sources say the teacher is a new hire this year who started in September.The school is for profoundly developmentally disabled children ages 5 to 18.The aide is being processed and will be released with desk appearance ticket. Sources say she is licensed to carry but was charged because it is illegal to bring a gun to school.The investigation is now being conducted by the Clarkstown Detective Bureau.----------