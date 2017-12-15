TECHNOLOGY

AOL Instant Messenger shuts down after 20 years

Say goodbye to AOL Instant Messenger. (AIM/Twitter)

America Online Instant Messenger, affectionately known as AIM, came to an end after 20 years on December 15.


Michael Albers, VP of Communications Product at Oath, said in an announcement, "AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed."

The messaging program became wildly popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s as more households began owning computers and the internet grew.

AIM users will always remember their first screenname, organizing buddy lists and being able to chat with friends at home after school.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyinternetAOLsocial mediacomputers
TECHNOLOGY
Net neutrality 101: What you need to know
Women's Day, Super Bowl rule Facebook in 2017
YouTube hiring more screeners to seek offensive video
Facebook launches new Messenger app for kids
More Technology
Top Stories
Officer hurt in crash that closed westbound Sunrise Highway
Several people, including child, rescued from NYC fire
School closed after chemical leak sickens staff, students
Man fatally shot in head in East Harlem bodega
Intense video: Frantic effort to rescue man on subway tracks
Video shows man throwing molotov cocktail at police station
Teacher allegedly raped by inmate after class at prison
New Jersey school to remain closed due to mold concerns
Show More
Feds: LI woman funneled money to ISIS via Bitcoin
Russell Simmons vows to defend himself after rape claims
GOP tax bill on shaky ground after Marco Rubio's defection
NYCHA: Crime down 7 percent at New York City public housing
Arrest in violent mugging of actress in Manhattan
More News
Photos
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
More Photos