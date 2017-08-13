Apple says it is investigating a northwest Houston woman's claim that her iPhone exploded in her pocket, resulting in burn injuries.KTRK-TV viewer Oscar reached out saying his wife's iPhone "exploded and caught on fire in her shorts pocket," adding that the alleged incident resulted in "burn injuries."Photos provided by Oscar show a disfigured iPhone in a Houston Astros case with apparent burn marks.When reached for comment, Apple told KTRK-TV that they are working to contact Oscar and his wife, saying they must investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.A spokesperson said that unauthorized third-party accessories or repair work could have caused damage to the iPhone.