TECHNOLOGY

Apple investigating claim Texas woman's iPhone exploded

EMBED

Apple says it is investigating a Houston woman's claim that her iPhone exploded in her pocket.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Apple says it is investigating a northwest Houston woman's claim that her iPhone exploded in her pocket, resulting in burn injuries.

KTRK-TV viewer Oscar reached out saying his wife's iPhone "exploded and caught on fire in her shorts pocket," adding that the alleged incident resulted in "burn injuries."

Photos provided by Oscar show a disfigured iPhone in a Houston Astros case with apparent burn marks.

When reached for comment, Apple told KTRK-TV that they are working to contact Oscar and his wife, saying they must investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson said that unauthorized third-party accessories or repair work could have caused damage to the iPhone.

Related Topics:
technologyiphoneappleburn injuriesfireexplosionHouston
