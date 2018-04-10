FACEBOOK

Facebook Cambridge Analytica scandal: Here's how to tell if your data was 'improperly shared'

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook is making changes to its privacy practices in light of the Cambridge Analytica allegations. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
MENLO PARK, Calif. --
Facebook users can now find out whether they were affected by the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

When you are signed into Facebook, this page will reveal whether you were affected.

Users can also see this information when opening the app.

Facebook promised last week to reveal whether users' data was "improperly shared" with Cambridge Analytica, an embattled data firm which allegedly misused data obtained through a third-party quiz app. The company, which worked with President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, reportedly used that information to build psychological profiles used to target voters with ads.

According to chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer, Facebook estimates that Cambridge Analytica's practices impacted 87 million users, a figure that has risen several times since news of the scandal first broke. The majority of the impacted users are in the United States.

Cambridge Analytica has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said in a statement last week that it only had data from 30 million users.

Even if your data was not accessed by Cambridge Analytica, Facebook will show you the third-party apps you have authorized to use your information and provide the option to de-authorize apps you no longer wish to have access.

Facebook is also cutting back what information is shared with third parties through Facebook events, groups and pages as well as updating login, search and account recovery procedures as they relate to third-party apps. A full list of changes can be found on Facebook's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysocial mediafacebookinternet2016 electionsecurity
FACEBOOK
Amid missteps, Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition
Facebook users learning if they were part of privacy scandal
Manhunt underway for man suspected of killing mother and friend
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to testify before House panel amid privacy scandal
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook users learning if they were part of privacy scandal
1st ever luxury space hotel launching for $792,000 a night
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to testify before House panel amid privacy scandal
Panera reportedly exposed customer information for 8 months
More Technology
Top Stories
Man found dead inside burning Bronx building
Good Samaritan describes rescuing children from NJ fire
Search expanded after dismembered women found in park
Bill proposed after NJ dog's death at PetSmart
President Trump fumes at Mueller probe after raid on attorney
Murder suspect who confessed on Facebook found dead
Man's speech at city council meeting on gun rights goes viral
FDNY EMT accused of sexually abusing patient
Show More
Embattled chairwoman of NYCHA to resign
Amid missteps, Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition
4-year-old beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
Top of bus sheared off, dozens hurt on Long Island
FDNY stops robbery of victim in wheelchair, helps NYPD arrest suspect
More News