No more waiting! Coffee delivered, even to your train station, by 'Coffee Angel' on Long Island

ROSLYN, Long Island (WABC) --
You can now get your coffee fix without having to wait on line.

Imagine having your favorite drink ready as you board your train.

A Long Island mom's business idea is picking up steam among bleary-eyed commuters, but this service doesn't come cheap.

The sun has only just come up, but 22-year-old Ethan Moore is already on his sixth cup of coffee at Starbucks in Roslyn.

Thankfully he's not drinking the coffee, but delivering it to people willing to pay for the convenience of that perfectly timed java to their door or to their Long Island Rail Road station.

Let's just say Moore gives these commuters some of that perk they so desperately need.

He's one of six friendly drivers for "Coffee Angel," a delivery service dreamed up by Roslyn mom of four Heather Ostrow, who figured there ought to be an app for that.

"We try to keep it affordable. It is new parents that are ordering," Ostrow said.

Ostrow did all the research and launched the business back in January.

Now, "Coffee Angel Delivery" will deliver all brands of coffee and has 250 registered users.

Regulars like new mom Amy Savastano just back from maternity leave, and she's affording herself the luxury to stay sane.

"And the delivery charge is $1.99 and I usually give him $2," Savastano said.

"So that's $9?" Eyewitness News Reporter Stacey Sager said.

"Yep and that's my train!" Savastano said.

It's important of course to be on time. Moore likes to pull up to the train station no later than 6:50 or else there could be big problems.

"Because it can be very stressful if somebody misses the train!" Moore said.

But he hasn't missed one yet.

His boss is looking to expand the business to Manhasset, possibly communities in Suffolk County.

Meanwhile, this theatre major is enjoying his current role, and providing a valuable service in the process.

For more information please visit: www.coffeeangeldelivery.com
