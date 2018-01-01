TECHNOLOGY

Computer outage at customs causes major travel headache at JFK Airport

David Novarro has more on the computer outage at customas at JFK Airport. (@PhineasJFR/Twitter)

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Computer issues at U.S. Customs and Border protection at JFK Airport caused lines and major headaches for travelers at JFK Airport.

Travelers experienced delays of up to two hours in the international arrivals area.


Customs and Border Protection released a statement saying,

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection experienced a temporary outage with its processing systems at various airports today beginning at 7:30 pm and ending approximately 9:30 pm. All airports are currently back on line."
Jamaica (QN12)New York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
