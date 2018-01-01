Due to U.S. Customs and Border Protection computer issues, passengers at JFK Airport may experience delays in the international arrivals area. [12] — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) January 2, 2018

Computer issues at U.S. Customs and Border protection at JFK Airport caused lines and major headaches for travelers at JFK Airport.Travelers experienced delays of up to two hours in the international arrivals area.Customs and Border Protection released a statement saying,"U.S. Customs and Border Protection experienced a temporary outage with its processing systems at various airports today beginning at 7:30 pm and ending approximately 9:30 pm. All airports are currently back on line."