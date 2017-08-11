Consumers Reports pulls Microsoft laptop recommendation

CHICAGO (WABC) --Consumer Reports is pulling its recommendation of four Microsoft laptops after one of its surveys found that users were complaining about problems with the devices.
The consumer advocacy group said Thursday that it can no longer recommend Microsoft laptops or tablets because of poor reliability compared to other brands. Microsoft said the findings don't accurately reflect Surface owners' "true experiences."
The consumer group says Microsoft machines have performed well in laboratory testing. But a subscriber survey found start-up and freezing problems. The devices losing their "recommended" status are the Surface Laptop (128GB and 256GB versions) and Surface Book (128GB and 512GB versions).
Consumer Reports last pulled laptop recommendations in 2015, when ratings were removed for two Hewlett-Packard laptops and one made by Lenovo.
Among the problems cited in Consumer Reports' recent reliability surveys for laptops and tablets, some owners said their Microsoft devices froze or shut down. Others said they had problems starting them up.
"We survey our subscribers every year about many of the products they own," Consumer Reports Electronics Editor Jerry Beilinson said. "This year we looked at more than 90,000 responses from subscribers about laptops and tablets that they had bought. We found that those made by Microsoft were significantly less reliable than most other brands."
Based on the survey data, Consumer Reports predicts that 25 percent of Microsoft tablets and laptops will present problems within two years of ownership.
Apple laptops and tablets came out on top in Consumer Reports' reliability surveys.
