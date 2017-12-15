PHISHING

Email scam targeting Hotmail users

EMBED </>More Videos

The Internal Revenue Service has received more than 900 complaints about a new email scam targeting Hotmail users.

By
The Internal Revenue Service has received more than 900 complaints about a new email scam targeting Hotmail users.

Scammers are trying to steal personal and financial information. According to the IRS, the phishing email subject line reads: "Internal Revenue Service Email No. XXXX | We're processing your request soon | TXXXXXX-XXXXXXXX."

The email leads taxpayers to sign in to a fake Microsoft page and then asks for personal and financial information. The suspect websites associated with this scam have been shut down, but the IRS warns taxpayers should be on the lookout for similar schemes.
If you receive unsolicited emails claiming to be from the IRS should forward it to phishing@irs.gov and then delete it. It is important to keep in mind the IRS generally does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email to request personal or financial information. This scam is just one of the many scams targeting taxpayers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyscamemailsphishing
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHISHING
Netflix customers urged to beware of phishing scam
More phishing
TECHNOLOGY
AIM shuts down after 20 years
Net neutrality 101: What you need to know
Women's Day, Super Bowl rule Facebook in 2017
YouTube hiring more screeners to seek offensive video
More Technology
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow for the evening commute
Officer hurt in crash that closed westbound Sunrise Highway
Teacher allegedly raped by inmate after class at prison
Hudson River rail tunnel deal to hike fares in New Jersey
School closed after chemical leak sickens staff, students
4 kids, 2 firefighters among 9 hurt in East Harlem fire
Man fatally shot in head in East Harlem bodega
Intense video: Frantic effort to rescue man on subway tracks
Show More
New Jersey school to remain closed due to mold concerns
Feds: LI woman funneled money to ISIS via Bitcoin
Video shows man throwing molotov cocktail at police station
Schumer blasts new rule stopping Christmas trees to troops
Dustin Hoffman accused of new incidents of sexual misconduct
More News
Top Video
4 kids, 2 firefighters among 9 hurt in East Harlem fire
Man fatally shot in head in East Harlem bodega
Hudson River rail tunnel deal to hike fares in New Jersey
School closed after chemical leak sickens staff, students
More Video