TECHNOLOGY

Facebook extends bereavement policies for employees

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
NEW YORK --
Facebook says it is extending its bereavement policies and will also allow employees paid time off when a family member is sick.

The Menlo Park, California, company said Tuesday that its employees will now get up to 20 days paid leave to grieve for an immediate family member and up to 10 days to grieve for an extended family member. Workers will also be able to take up to six weeks paid leave to care for a sick relative.

In a Facebook post announcing the changes, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company is also introducing paid family sick time - three days to take care of a family member with a short-term illness.

The company already offers four months of paid leave to new parents.
Related Topics:
technologyfacebookmark zuckerberg
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
UBOOKER connects models with potential clients
Court: Police with warrant can view private Twitter messages
Robot baristas serve coffee at San Francisco's Cafe X
Mark Zuckerberg drops lawsuits seeking to buy Hawaii land
More Technology
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch
Columbia University graduate mysteriously found dead in Panama
Appeals court judges hammer attorneys on both sides of travel ban case
Missing teen with autism in the Bronx
2-year-old SI girl found safe after Amber Alert; Dad in custody
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
Border inspectors keeping close eye on flower shipments for Valentine's Day
Show More
Priest arrested on child porn, drug charges fired from church
Exclusive: Railroad fixes 26-inch rail gap hours after report
Karina Vetrano's family asks public for ideas for GoFundMe money
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
Fee stalled: NY lawmakers postpone NYC plastic bag fee
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos