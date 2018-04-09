FACEBOOK

Facebook will tell you on Monday if your data was 'improperly shared' with Cambridge Analytica

Facebook is making changes to its privacy practices in light of the Cambridge Analytica allegations. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
MENLO PARK, Calif. --
As part of its sweeping privacy updates following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook will soon disclose to users if the embattled data firm accessed their data.

On Monday, April 9, Facebook will add a link to the top of each user's news feed letting them know whether or not their information may have been "improperly shared" with Cambridge Analytica, which allegedly misused user data obtained through a third-party quiz app. The company, which worked with President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, reportedly used that information to build psychological profiles used to target voters with ads.

According to chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer, Facebook estimates that Cambridge Analytica's practices impacted 87 million users, a figure that has risen several times since news of the scandal first broke. The majority of the impacted users are in the United States.

Cambridge Analytica has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said in a statement last week that it only had data from 30 million users.

Even if your data was not accessed by Cambridge Analytica, Facebook will show you the third-party apps you have authorized to use your information and provide the option to de-authorize apps you no longer wish to have access.

Facebook is also cutting back what information is shared with third parties through Facebook events, groups and pages as well as updating login, search and account recovery procedures as they relate to third-party apps. A full list of changes can be found on Facebook's website.
