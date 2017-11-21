TECHNOLOGY

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai lays out plans to repeal 'net neutrality'

Federal Communication Commission Commissioner Ajit Pai speaks during an open hearing and vote on "Net Neutrality" in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON --
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

The concept, known as net neutrality, imposed utility-style regulation on ISPs such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to prevent them from favoring their own digital services over their rivals.

Pai believes the net neutrality rules adopted during the Obama administration discourages the ISPs from making investments in their network to provide even better and faster online access.

He distributed his alternative plan to other FCC commissioners Tuesday in preparation for a Dec. 14 vote on the proposal. Pai promised to release his entire proposal Wednesday.

Pai's attack on net neutrality has triggered protests from consumer groups and internet companies.
