  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
TECHNOLOGY

Facebook privacy settings overhaul: Here's what you need to know

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook has announced it is reorganizing its privacy settings in a way that it hopes will be easier to navigate. ''Good Morning America'' breaks down the changes. (Facebook.com)

Facebook has announced it is reorganizing its privacy settings on mobile devices in a way that it hopes will be easier to navigate.

The changes come after controversies about what information Facebook and third party apps collect and how that information is used.

"We've heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find and that we must do more to keep people informed," reads a company statement released on Wednesday by Facebook's privacy and legal team.

Rather than nearly 20 different pages, privacy settings on mobile will now be accessible from three consolidated locations: the Account Settings menu, Privacy Shortcuts page, and a new feature called Access Your Information. This last page will make it easier to find, download and delete data that has been collected, according to Facebook.

The company also promised changes to its policies that would increase transparency.

"We'll also update our data policy to better spell out what data we collect and how we use it," the statement reads.

If you'd prefer to change your settings on a desktop, use this guide.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyfacebook
TECHNOLOGY
How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call, text logs
How to delete your Facebook and more
Facebook takes out full-page newspaper ads to apologize
Apple introduces emojis representing disabilities
More Technology
Top Stories
Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed
Lawsuit filed against production co. in fatal Harlem fire
Prisoner escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport
Mother arrested after 2 children found dead strapped to car seats
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Alvin daycare
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
Driver killed in New Jersey toll plaza crash
Louisiana considers lowering drinking age to 19
Show More
Cynthia Nixon set to tour NYCHA complex
Kim, Xi portray strong ties after NKorea leader's China trip
Man hit with brick in head in random Midtown attack
Sen. Menendez seeks 3rd term with corruption case over
Wife of man arrested in Mexico with teen files for divorce
More News
Top Video
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Alvin daycare
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Man hit with brick in head in random Midtown attack
More Video