GOOGLE

Here's what we searched Google for the most in 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what we searched Google for the most in 2017 (KTRK)

Google has released its list of the most popular searches of 2017.

Hurricane Harvey was among the top trends in the "Searches" and "News" categories, but Hurricane Irma turned out to be number one.

People also wanted to know more about Matt Lauer. The longtime "Today" show host was fired by NBC in November amid allegations of sexually questionable behavior.

The Las Vegas shooting was a leading search. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds more injured in a mass shooting at a country music festival in the city in early October.

Singer Tom Petty led the "Losses" category. He died in early October at age 66.

Another big search that also put Houston front and center was the Super Bowl, where the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime back in February.

When it comes to entertainment, the most searched actor on Google this year was Meghan Markle. That's thanks to her engagement to Britain's Prince Harry.

Calorie-counting users turned to Google in droves to find out more about Starbucks' Unicorn Frappucino.

Related Topics:
technologygooglesearchinternettrendingviralu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOGLE
Facebook activates Safety Check following New York incident
Most searched Halloween costumes of 2017
Google Doodle honors late Tejano star Selena
Companies donate millions to Harvey relief efforts
More google
TECHNOLOGY
Email scam targeting Hotmail users
AIM shuts down after 20 years
Net neutrality 101: What you need to know
Women's Day, Super Bowl rule Facebook in 2017
More Technology
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow for the evening commute
Exclusive new video of Molotov cocktail attack
Police: Husband's story doesn't add up in wife's fatal fall
READ: Stunning grand jury report on Penn State frat culture
DA: Anesthesiologist took drugs during deadly procedure
Officer hurt in crash that closed westbound Sunrise Highway
Mom says airline charged her $150 over breast milk
Teacher allegedly raped by inmate after class at prison
Show More
Email scam targeting Hotmail users
Hudson River rail tunnel deal to hike fares in New Jersey
School closed after chemical leak sickens staff, students
4 kids, 2 firefighters among 9 hurt in East Harlem fire
Man fatally shot in head in East Harlem bodega
More News
Top Video
4 kids, 2 firefighters among 9 hurt in East Harlem fire
Man fatally shot in head in East Harlem bodega
Hudson River rail tunnel deal to hike fares in New Jersey
School closed after chemical leak sickens staff, students
More Video