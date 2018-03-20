TECHNOLOGY

UK's info chief looking into Cambridge Analytica, Facebook

Arlette Saenz has the latest on the controvery surrounding Facebook.

LONDON --
Britain's information commissioner says she will apply for a warrant to access the servers of Cambridge Analytica, which allegedly used data mined from Facebook to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.

Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said in a statement Monday that she planned to seek the warrant because the British firm had been "uncooperative" in her investigation of whether Facebook data was "illegally acquired and used."

Denham said: "This is a complex and far-reaching investigation for my office, and any criminal or civil enforcement actions arising from it will be pursued vigorously"

Data from the Federal Election Commission show that Cambridge Analytica, the firm under fire for inappropriately obtaining Facebook data, earned $5.9 million in 2016 from the campaign to elect Donald Trump for president.

Cambridge also earned $5.8 million from Sen. Ted Cruz's failed presidential campaign.

Cambridge is under increasing scrutiny after newspapers reported the firm obtained data on 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge to subject them to political messages. The company is funded in part by Trump supporter and billionaire financier Robert Mercer.

Facebook suspended the company from using its services Friday, hours before the reports came out.

In total, Cambridge Analytica earned more than $16 million from 2014 to 2016 from nearly 20 Republican candidates and political committees.

