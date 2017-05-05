iPhone calculator backspace trick is blowing peoples' minds

Twitter user censoredialogue discovered an iPhone calculator trick that allows users easily swipe on the display to delete numbers.
PSA: you can backspace on the iPhone calculator pic.twitter.com/sBJMlANDNJ— CENSORED dialogue (@censoredialogue) May 3, 2017
Baylor University student Jazz Johnson discovered the trick while searching through Reddit, according to BuzzFeed News. His twitter video has received over 28,000 retweets with countless users sharing their disbelief at the simplicity of the trick.
@censoredialogue @kendylla This Just Made My Day. The Math Major In Me Just Got Super Excited Lol— -ABB (@Thee_Ashleigh) May 3, 2017
@censoredialogue my whole life has been a lie— kasey (@troyescats) May 4, 2017
@censoredialogue Where the rest of the cheat codes— Ashley JAE (@AshleyJAE_) May 3, 2017