  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SNAPCHAT

Snapchat takes dig at Facebook election interference scandal with Russian profile filter

EMBED </>More Videos

As backlash continues to mount over foreign election interference, Snapchat introduced a Russian Facebook profile filter. (Snapchat)

Danny Clemens
For April Fool's Day, Snapchat is taking a deep dig at rival Facebook with a jab at the embattled social network's apparent role in foreign election interference.

Snapchat's newest filter -- which you can find by swiping right after snapping a photo -- shows a mock Facebook post that you might see after changing your profile picture on Facebook. Above your photo, the text "(Your name) updated their profile picture" appears in a faux-Cyrillic font.

Below your photo, the filter indicates that "your mom, a bot and 2 others" have already reacted to the photo, some with a sad face, all in the style of an actual Facebook post.

It's all a nod to the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 election. Russia is accused of operating massive bot farms that flooded Facebook and other social media websites with propaganda intended to rile up coveted swing voters to sway the election in President Donald Trump's favor.

In some cases, the Russian trolls and bots allegedly hijacked the online identities of actual people, using their names and photos to appear more realistic. Trump's campaign and administration have both repeatedly denied that any collusion occurred.

Cambridge Analytica, a third-party data firm that worked with the Trump campaign, is also accused of misusing Facebook user information during the election. The company allegedly used that data to "build psychological profiles so voters could be targeted with ads and stories," according to the Associated Press.

As the 2018 midterm election approaches, Facebook said it is doubling down to prevent such interference and foster "meaningful interactions" between its users. The company is working to "combat foreign interference, remove fake accounts, increase ad transparency and reduce the spread of false news" on its platform.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologysocial mediasnapchatfacebookinternet2016 electionrussiabuzzworthywhat's trendingpolitics
SNAPCHAT
Carnival Cruise offers teen free trip in exchange for Snapchat handle
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at daycare
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Kim Kardashian shares 1st pic of 3rd baby
More snapchat
TECHNOLOGY
Chinese space station set to re-enter Earth's atmosphere
Can Facebook guess your political affiliation? Probably.
Chinese space station falling to earth: Where will it land?
Under Armour, MyFitnessPal breach affects 150 million users
More Technology
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Springtime snow on the way
Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores hit with data breach
Chinese space station set to re-enter Earth's atmosphere
2 NYPD officers help deliver Easter baby on Upper East Side
Pope calls for peace as Christians around the world celebrate Easter
NYPD: Suspect dies in custody after attacking postal worker
Trump says 'no more' deal for 'Dreamer' immigrants
Woman killed, driver charged after pickup truck crashes into van
Show More
Police investigate bias incident involving election in Newark
Winning $521M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
11-foot-long alligator found in swimming pool
Police in New Jersey crack down on distracted driving
Family of man killed by Sacramento police joins rally for reform
More News
Top Video
Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake
Ready for an off-road adventure in a new Jeep?
Woman killed, driver charged after pickup truck crashes into van
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video