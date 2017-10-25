TECHNOLOGY

Texting while crossing street in Hawaii will cost you

Honolulu is cracking down on texting and walking.

Texting and walking could cost you if you're crossing the street in Hawaii.

The new law goes into effect for Honolulu Wednesday.

If you're caught in the crosswalk on your phone, your first ticket will run you up to $35.

It goes all the way up to nearly $100 for repeat offenders.

Laptops, hand-held video games, and digital cameras are also off limits when crossing the street.

Officials in Honolulu spent the last three months educating and warning pedestrians about the coming ban.

Other cities across the world are also working on laws to keep pedestrians off their phones while they cross the street.

