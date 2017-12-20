TECHNOLOGY

'123456' unseats 'password' as most common password for 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't let your love of monkeys or Photoshop influence your password choice. (Shutterstock)

If you need to pick a password and you're in a bind, you should definitely not use '123456.'

According to software company SplashData, the string of numerals was the most commonly used password across the internet in 2017, unseating previous champ 'password.'

Other common passwords in addition to strings of digits include 'qwerty,' 'abc123,' '111111,' 'iloveyou,' 'admin,' 'letmein' and 'monkey.'

SplashData parsed millions of stolen passwords posted online to determine which ones were used the most often. The company said an October 2017 hack of nearly 3 million Adobe users' data added two new entries to the top 20: 'adobe123' and 'photoshop.'

"Seeing passwords like 'adobe123' and 'photoshop' on this list offers a good reminder not to base your password on the name of the website or application you are accessing," SplashData CEO Morgan Slain said in a press release.

A strong password contains at least eight characters. SplashData recommended creating short phrases of random words with spaces or special characters between them. Users are encouraged to avoid using the same username/password combination for multiple websites.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyinternetsecuritypasswordu.s. & worldresearchhacking
TECHNOLOGY
Paralyzed man walks again thanks to new robotic technology
Facebook now lets users find photos they're not tagged in
Giving your kid a smartphone? How to keep them safe online
Facebook will now let you erase your ex after a breakup
More Technology
Top Stories
Police: Teen sexually assaulted classmate while others watched
Parents accused of trying to sell kids for drugs, money
GOP tax bill passes final House vote
Brooklyn man walks free 30 years after wrongful conviction
Family of bullied girl who killed herself: Her 'dreams were shattered'
Parents upset over Ivanka Trump's surprise school visit
8 Americans among 12 dead in Mexico tour bus crash
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Brooklyn street
Show More
Paralyzed man walks again thanks to new robotic technology
Mom gives birth using 24-year-old frozen embryo
Alleged MS-13 members plead not guilty in kidnapping, murder plot
NJ DOT head tasked with fixing 'national disgrace' NJ Transit
Driver hits woman, helps her home, then gives fake info
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Escape NYC for a little relaxation thanks to this pop-up
Eyewitness News Update
Alleged MS-13 members plead not guilty in kidnapping, murder plot
More Video