TECHNOLOGY

Under Armour, MyFitnessPal data breach affects 150 million users

(Shutterstock)

BALTIMORE, Maryland --
Sports apparel merchant Under Armour has become the latest victim of a massive digital theft of sensitive information about tens of millions of customers.

The Baltimore company disclosed Thursday that an intruder grabbed the email addresses and login information during a February break-in affecting about 150 million users of its food and nutrition website, MyFitnessPal.

Under Armour says the hacker didn't obtain any payment information, Social Security numbers or driver's license numbers. That means this break-in is unlikely to require credit and debit cards to be replaced or raise the specter of identity theft, as happened with big breaches affecting retailer Target and credit reporting agency Equifax that resulted in the departures of their CEOs.

Still, Under Armour says it is requiring all MyFitnessPal users to change their passwords.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologydata breachfitnesshackingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Happy Birthday, Apple!
Chinese space station falling to earth: Where will it land?
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call, text logs
More Technology
Top Stories
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
Man slashed, robbed in random caught-on-camera attack
Man moving into home finds pit bull chained in basement
Accountant used as emergency goalie in Blackhawks win
3 ejected, 5 hurt in Grand Central Parkway crash
Pulse nightclub shooter's widow found not guilty on all counts
Biggest Chick-fil-A ever opens in NYC
CT trooper killed in crash between cruiser, tractor-trailer
Show More
Man told to 'stay calm' when cheetah hops in vehicle
Person-of-interest in death of Bronx father of 3
US set to request five years of social media history for all visa applicants
Exclusive: Special agents take down suspected MS-13 gang members
Hofstra students to hold protest over Jefferson statue
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
More Photos