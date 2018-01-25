TECHNOLOGY

'What's a computer?' Apple's ad sparks anger on social media

The girl in the Apple commercial with her iPad. (YouTube/Apple)

An Apple commercial features a teen using her iPad through the day, but her question at end of the commercial has people upset on social media.

The video, set to the song "Go" by Louis The Child, shows off the iPad's versatility as a computer replacement, following a teen as she chats with friends, takes and edits photos, writes a paper, draws with the Apple Pencil, reads comics, and more while on the go.


At the end of the spot, the teen's neighbor asks her "What are you doing on your computer?" And she responds, "What's a computer?"

It's the last line that has sparked some anger.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyapplecomputersmicrosoft
TECHNOLOGY
Apple's anti-battery-throttling update is (almost) here
Man gets audio tattoo of voicemail from late grandmother
How to activate custom news alerts in the new ABC7NY app
This app will match your selfie to a piece of art
More Technology
Top Stories
Partially-undressed woman found dead in the street in Brooklyn
Human hair dye nearly kills dog
PD: Man with 'roving sex chamber' cruising for sex near school
Unusual circumstances lead to courthouse restroom wedding
2 arrested for cyber-bullying after 12-year-old girl's suicide
Woman gets 1 1/3 to 4 years for botched butt injection death
Police: Son lived with murdered mother's body for days
Man seriously hurt after getting leg stuck in escalator
Show More
Police: Man armed with hatchet orders dog to attack officers
Threat of nuclear war moves Doomsday Clock closer
Long Island mom, son meet donor who saved his life
Trio wanted for questioning in string of Manhattan muggings
Italian train derails near Milan, 3 dead, many injured
More News
Photos
Photos: Shooting at high school in Benton, Kentucky
PHOTOS: N.J. Burkett's coverage of the unrest in Israel
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the Golden Globes
More Photos