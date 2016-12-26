TECHNOLOGY

Woman uses technology to scare package thief away
EMBED </>More News Videos

Shirleen Allicot reports (KTRK)

SEATTLE, Washington --
A Seattle woman used a high-tech solution to stop a package theft.

The time of year of tech goodies is upon us. Lusted-after, mostly, but in this case, lauded.

Lesley Young foiled a potential crime--at her front door with a cell phone, and a doorbell camera system called "Ring."

"So I kind of watched it for a second, and kind of just, wow, like, is this one of the neighbors grabbing my stuff, and then I quickly realized that it wasn't," Young said.

And there it was, a random man with an unconvincing cane and leg cast, rifling through young's Amazon packages.

"I don't think he had any idea that I could see him."

Despite sitting in a meeting with clients at a Los Angeles construction site, the camera sent an alert to her home---and showed that live video feed.

And Young was able to speak up.

The spooked man was only able to snag one package, but Young wasn't backing down despite being more than 1,000 away.

Startled or shamed---maybe a bit of both---he pushed the package back onto the porch!

"I was really surprised," Young said. "He put it back and then he took off."

Young spread the clip and story online---helping to keep others aware. Oh, and the package that was nearly stolen? It had another one of young's pieces of technology inside.

An LED candle: a high tech fix for an age-old problem.

"I guess you feel a little bit safer knowing that it's just watching on camera and talking to someone so you feel relatively safe."
Related Topics:
technologypackage theftWashington
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
Consumer Reports: Rating digital assistants
ABC News teams up with Facebook, others to tackle fake news
Yahoo: Hackers stole information from more than 1 billion accounts
More Technology
Top Stories
Gunshot-like noise during fight leads to chaos at Jersey Gardens mall
Ex-teacher, son fathered by student found dead in apartment
Rapper Troy Ave shot while on way to see family for Christmas
George Michael, pop superstar, dies of heart failure at age 53
Suspect charged with murder in Mount Vernon nightclub shooting
Wildlife center thanks social media for stolen falcon's return
Man slashes pit bull's throat after it attacks his poodle
Show More
Underground gas line fire causes subway disruptions in Midtown
Millions worth of fur coats stolen from store on Upper East Side
Man and woman stabbed in East Village apartment complex
Arrest made after newborn left in trashcan
Shoppers hit the stores for day after Christmas discounts and returns
More News
Top Video
Rapper Troy Ave shot while on way to see family for Christmas
Suspect charged with murder in Mount Vernon nightclub shooting
Security increased at St. Patrick's Cathedral after FBI warning
Shoppers hit the stores for day after Christmas discounts and returns
More Video