Teen allegedly takes selfie after randomly punching Brooklyn man outside Shake Shack

EMBED </>More Videos

A.J. Ross reports from Dumbo, Brooklyn.

By
DUMBO, Brooklyn (WABC) --
In the heart of Dumbo just across from Brooklyn Bridge Park, a shocking and violent attack Thursday night turned eyes away from the picturesque skyline.

According to police, a 43-year-old man was leaving Shake Shack on Old Fulton St. around 9:15 p.m. when he was randomly ambushed by a teen who punched him in the face.

The victim hit his head on the sidewalk and was lying helpless when witnesses say the teen then took a selfie before running off.

"It's pretty messed up that it's like a thing to just go and beat up a random person just because they think it's cool to put online," said Peter Kim who frequents the area.

"The need for attention and getting a name or presence is superseding the idea of compassion and human decency," said Katie Palmer who works in Dumbo.

Recovering in intensive care at a nearby hospital, the victim spoke with Eyewitnesss News briefly by phone stating,"There's not enough security in the area; This is a major tourist attraction and there should be more security."

Meanwhile, police are reviewing nearby surveillance footage and are still searching for the teen.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
knockoutassaultattackshake shackDUMBOBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Rocks rain down on Midtown intersection
Third suspect identified in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
New York City College of Tech students build haunted house
Another Long Island mother fears for missing son
Neighborhood Eats at Pinch Chinese
NYC teacher accused of hitting student during class
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Large crane truck overturns in New Jersey neighborhood
Show More
Prosecutors refile most charges in Penn State frat death
100 mph chase: 10-year-old arrested after joy ride
Halloween party gunfire wounds 2
Man's wild crime spree includes torching van, firing gun
Man locked in beer cooler makes the best of it
More News
Top Video
Rocks rain down on Midtown intersection
New York City College of Tech students build haunted house
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Large crane truck overturns in New Jersey neighborhood
More Video