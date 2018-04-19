Teen arrested in murder of Chinese food delivery man in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A teenager is now under arrest in the murder of a Chinese food delivery man in New Jersey.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect is facing murder, robbery and weapons charges.

Investigators say the gunman shot Karamoko Fatiga while he was delivering food on Shepard Avenue in East Orange on April 2.

Police believe he was killed during a robbery.

Fatiga worked at the Golden Garden Chinese restaurant on Central Avenue for nearly 20 years, friends said.

He leaves behind a wife, an adult son and two children under the age of 6.

Officials have not released the name of the suspected killer.

