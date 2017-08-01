An 18-year-old Boonton resident is accused of breaking into the house of a 71-year-old woman attempting to sexually assault her.Police say John Santiago broke into the woman's house in the early morning hours on Tuesday.Once inside the home, he allegedly stole money from the woman's purse, and then entered the bedroom of the sleeping victim.Police say he woke her up, and forced some kind of sexual contact. He then allegedly attempted to sexually assault her.The woman fought her attacker off.Santiago then allegedly fled the scene.The suspect is charged with attempted aggravated sexual assault, burglary, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact and theft.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Craig May of the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200.