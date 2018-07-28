DEADLY SHOOTING

Teen charged with fatally shooting Chinese restaurant owner in Paterson

A teenager was charged Friday after the owner of a Chinese restaurant was fatally shot in the face while in his car with his wife.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
The 17-year-old boy was accused of shooting Rui Zhou, 29, of Paterson, around 1 a.m. Thursday near 404 East 34th Street in Paterson.

Investigators said Zhou and his wife, who own a Chinese restaurant, were making their final food delivery of the night when the teenager approached their car. The suspect took out a handgun and demanded money from the victims, officials said.

A struggle ensued and Zhou tried to drive away, but he crashed his Toyota Highlander moments later. His wife, 29-year-old Xiaomei Liu, was in the passenger seat of the vehicle but was not injured.

Zhou was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson.

The couple reportedly bought Ming's Kitchen on Vreeland Avenue around two or three months ago and lived in an apartment above it.

The 17-year-old was charged with acts of delinquency which would constitute the crimes of first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is expected to appear in family court on Tuesday.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with additional information to call 1-877-370-PCPO or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

