Teen charged with smashing iconic Stonewall Inn sign

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --A teenager is charged for smashing the iconic neon sign at the Stonewall Inn with a baseball bat Saturday.
Police said they arrested 19-year-old William Gomez, of Coney Island on reckless endangerment and other charges.
Gomez broke smashed the sign and also the front window around 4 a.m., causing around $6,800 in damage.
Investigators said he was upset when he was thrown out of the landmark LGBTQ+ bar.
He was not charged with a hate crime.
