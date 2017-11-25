  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

Teen delivery boy fatally struck while riding bike in Brooklyn

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn --
It was a horrible scene on in Brooklyn after a teenage delivery boy was struck and killed while riding his bicycle.

Police say the boy was riding his bike eastbound on 23rd Street in Park Slope, and was struck at 5th Avenue by a gray 2017 BMW Sedan.


One woman ran to the street and saw the chaos.

"There were four boys in the car and they were all hysterical. They were all panicking. They weren't sure what to do. There were people yelling at the boys because they had hit him," said Stephanie Cordova-Rodriguez.

Police arrived on the scene moments later.

The victim's friends and roommate also gathered at the scene. Like the victim, they, too were from Guatemala and in the restaurant business. Police identified the boy as Edwin Ajacalon. Friends say he is 15 or 16, although police list him as 14.

Ajacalon's friend says he has no word to describe the grief, saying it's such a dangerous job as a delivery boy with long hours and low pay.

"He was super young, he was an immigrant. He's a native of Guatemala, and he's just trying to make a living. It pisses me off. People as immigrants have to come here, try to make a living taking low-paying jobs," added Cordova-Rodriguez.

Police say the boy died on his way to the hospital. The driver of the BMW was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police have made no arrests.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
teen killedbicyclebicycle crashaccidentdelivery servicePark SlopeNew York CityBrooklyn
Load Comments
Top Stories
VIDEO: Inmates brutally attack Rikers correction captain
Couple forced to leave wedding reception early get a do-over
David Cassidy's final words will tug at your heartstrings
Police: Teens rob man of $10 cash
Teenager detained at Canada border after grandmother found dead
Secret Santa pays off layaway orders at Toys R Us
Star Wars-themed pop-up bar opens in New York
Shoppers support local stores on Small Business Saturday
Show More
SoHo manhole fire under investigation
Survivors recall Egypt mosque attack that left over 300 dead
Woman walking dogs in field accidentally shot by hunter
Man bitten by shark off California coast
Teens charged with murder after woman killed in carjacking
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in New York City
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
More Photos