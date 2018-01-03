A teenager has been charged in connection with the Christmas night murder of a father on Long Island.The victim, 35-year-old Raphael Cepeda, was shot several times while on his way to pick up his daughter from an LIRR station in Hempstead.Detectives determined that Cepeda was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was struck by a bullet intended for a gang member.16-year-old Shameq Sullins was arraigned Wednesday morning and held without bail.Authorities say Cepeda was walking to the station to pick up his 11-year-old daughter when ShotSpotter detected gunfire at 6:21 p.m.Cepeda was discovered shot at 100 Terrace Avenue. He died later.Sullins, acting as a "spotter" for his friend, identified a passing vehicle containing who he believed to be a rival gang member, according to investigators.He let 17-year-old Antoine Foster know the vehicle was present, and Foster fired three shots from a 9 mm in the direction of that vehicle, police said.Cepeda was in the line of fire of the vehicle and was hit by one of those rounds.Detectives identified the two suspects. Sullins was arrested Tuesday while police say Foster is still being sought and may still have the murder weapon.----------