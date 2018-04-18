A senseless assault on a teenage in a Bronx grocery store was caught on camera.A man threw a can of Chef Boyardee lasagna and hit a 14-year-old girl in the head in the Morrisania section.It happened inside the F.M. Grocery store on East 163rd Street on March 2nd at 8:38 a.m.The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a cut to her head.The unidentified individual is described as approximately 25-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing 180 lbs., with a mustache and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded jacket, grey sweatpants and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------