Teen girl attacked in Bronx grocery store with can of Chef Boyardee lasagna

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened inside a Bronx grocery store.

MORRISANIA, Bronx --
A senseless assault on a teenage in a Bronx grocery store was caught on camera.

A man threw a can of Chef Boyardee lasagna and hit a 14-year-old girl in the head in the Morrisania section.

It happened inside the F.M. Grocery store on East 163rd Street on March 2nd at 8:38 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a cut to her head.

The unidentified individual is described as approximately 25-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing 180 lbs., with a mustache and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded jacket, grey sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackteenagersurveillance videoMorrisaniaBronxNew York City
Top Stories
Woman killed on Southwest flight, 'metal fatigue' blamed
Woman killed on Southwest jet ID'd as bank executive
Barbara Bush brought honest, grandmotherly style to DC
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
1 person shot inside deli in Freeport
Man fatally shot in 7-Eleven parking lot in Linden
Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un over Easter weekend: Officials
Chair thrown at man's head in Greenwich Village McDonald's
Show More
LIRR Hempstead Branch restored, delays on at least 3 lines
Former MTA bus driver found stabbed to death in Brooklyn
Police investigating after teen wakes up to find intruder in bedroom
Dad charged with murder in death of 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon
IRS gives taxpayers an extra day to file after issues with website
More News