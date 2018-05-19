POLICE IMPERSONATOR

Teen impersonating cop steals partially blind man's wallet in Midtown subway station

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
The NYPD is searching for a teenager who they said impersonated a police officer -- and then stole from a 64-year-old man who is partially blind.

Police said the boy offered to help the man Monday at the 34th Street-Penn Station (A/C/E) in Midtown.

Then the suspect, saying he was a cop, led the victim into the subway, presumably to help him through the turnstile. That's when he went through his bag and took his wallet.

The victim's credit card was then charged $500 at a store near the incident.

