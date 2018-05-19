The NYPD is searching for a teenager who they said impersonated a police officer -- and then stole from a 64-year-old man who is partially blind.Police said the boy offered to help the man Monday at the 34th Street-Penn Station (A/C/E) in Midtown.Then the suspect, saying he was a cop, led the victim into the subway, presumably to help him through the turnstile. That's when he went through his bag and took his wallet.The victim's credit card was then charged $500 at a store near the incident.----------