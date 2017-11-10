Police on Long Island are investigating a hit and run accident that left an 18-year-old woman dead in Levittown.The woman was driving a 2018 Jeep traveling eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike when a red pickup truck traveling northbound attempted to turn eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike in the vicinity of Gardiners Lane.After the minor collision, both operators immediately pulled off the roadway at 3300 Hempstead Turnpike.While the victim was out of her vehicle, the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene striking the victim and running her over. He kept going, driving away eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike.The victim, who sustained trauma to the head and chest, died later at an area hospital.Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.----------