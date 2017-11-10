Teen killed in hit and run in Levittown

EMBED </>More Videos

Police on Long Island are still searching for the driver

LEVITTOWN (WABC) --
Police on Long Island are investigating a hit and run accident that left an 18-year-old woman dead in Levittown.

The woman was driving a 2018 Jeep traveling eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike when a red pickup truck traveling northbound attempted to turn eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike in the vicinity of Gardiners Lane.

After the minor collision, both operators immediately pulled off the roadway at 3300 Hempstead Turnpike.

While the victim was out of her vehicle, the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene striking the victim and running her over. He kept going, driving away eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike.

The victim, who sustained trauma to the head and chest, died later at an area hospital.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runcrimeLevittownNassau County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Road rage dispute turns deadly
Exclusive: Dad speaks out after son's grilled cheese death
Toilet paper litters parkway after accident
Woman questioned in deadly Brooklyn fire
Apartments evacuated, block closed after cracks found in building
Nicki Minaj's brother found guilty in child sex assault case
AccuWeather Alert: Here comes winter!
Power crews from NY head to Puerto Rico
Show More
Deadly hit and run on the Lower East Side
Surveillance released in double murder of 2 NJ women on Halloween night
Queens man found guilty of murder in death of NYPD detective
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Police: Woman murdered for turning down marriage proposal
More News
Top Video
NYC is home to art that's totally selfie-worthy
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Toilet paper litters parkway after accident
Deadly hit and run on the Lower East Side
More Video