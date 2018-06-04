MISSING PERSON

Haddon Township police searching for missing teen

Sindy Menjivar-Hernandez was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark grey or blue sweater and tan sneakers at her home Saturday night. ( WPVI/Courtesy of Haddon Township Police Department)

HADDON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
Authorities are investigating a report of a missing juvenile who disappeared from Haddon Township, Camden County Saturday night.

Sindy Menjivar-Hernandez, 15, is described as a light-skinned Hispanic female, 5'3, and approximately 133 pounds.

Police said Menjivar-Hernandez was last seen at her home on the 1200 block of Walnut Avenue in Haddon Township around 11 p.m.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark grey or blue sweater and tan sneakers.

If you come in contact with or see Sindy Menjivar-Hernandez, you are asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and report her location and description.

Anyone that might be able to assist with locating Sindy Menjivar-Hernandez is asked to contact Haddon Township Police Detective Timothy Hak at (856) 833-6209 or Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Briana Catts at (609) 508-3333.

Information may also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsmissing personNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING PERSON
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police: Missing Long Island teen feared dead, found safe
Couple saves lost 103-year-old man with help of app
Massive search to continue for missing Long Island teen
Massive search to resume Monday for missing Long Island teen
More missing person
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News