Teen suspect in New Rochelle school stabbing arrested in Alabama

A suspect is under arrest in a school stabbing in New Rochelle.

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) --
A 15-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a school stabbing in Weschester County is under arrest.

Police say the teen was taken into custody by the FBI at a relative's home in Alabama, following a warrant for his arrest.

Police say he stabbed a 16-year-old student twice at New Rochelle High School Jan. 18. The injuries were not life- threatening.

He is being held in a juvenile detention facility in Alabama while authorities work out the details of his extradition.

The attack was third assault in an eight-day span involving New Rochelle High School students.

