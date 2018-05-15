NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) --A 15-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a school stabbing in Weschester County is under arrest.
Police say the teen was taken into custody by the FBI at a relative's home in Alabama, following a warrant for his arrest.
Police say he stabbed a 16-year-old student twice at New Rochelle High School Jan. 18. The injuries were not life- threatening.
He is being held in a juvenile detention facility in Alabama while authorities work out the details of his extradition.
The attack was third assault in an eight-day span involving New Rochelle High School students.
