Teenage mom charged in connection with death of newborn in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates reports on the death of a baby in Highland Park.

Eyewitness News
HIGHLAND PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey teenager has been charged in connection with the death of her newborn boy.

The infant was discovered Monday afternoon in the borough of Highland Park and pronounced dead at Robert Wood University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey announced that the 14-year-old girl from Highland Park has been charged with an act of juvenile delinquency for an offense which, if committed by an adult, would constitute murder.

Investigators determined that she caused the infant's death, Carey said.

The teen's identity is being withheld because of her age. She was charged in a juvenile complaint with murder in the first degree.

Police were alerted Monday that the newborn was discovered outside of a residence on Lincoln Avenue.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the Highland Park Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (732) 572-3800 or (732) 745-3263.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathchild deathMetuchenMiddlesex CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Judge denies restraining order over materials seized in Cohen raid
Cohen's mystery 3rd client revealed to be Sean Hannity
Rainstorm sparks flooding, fallen tree traps teen in home
Binghamton freshman found fatally stabbed in campus residence
Harry Anderson, actor of 'Night Court' fame, dies at 65
Firefighter mourns after wife dies giving birth to twins
77-year-old retired teacher found stabbed to death in NJ park
Man struck by lightning in Bay Shore
Show More
71 guns, 50,000 rounds seized in Queens weapons bust
Have mercy! Baby Stamos is here!
Search on for panhandler who stabbed man with steak knife in restaurant
Trump Tower fire ruled accidental by FDNY investigators
7 inmates dead, 17 hurt after South Carolina prison fight
More News