Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a teenager in Brooklyn Saturday night.Officers responded to a 911 call at 7:20 p.m .of shots fired in front of Linden Houses in East New York.Police found 16-year-old Clayton Hemingway with gunshot wounds to the torso.He was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.Police say the suspect or suspects was in a passing gray BMW with New Jersey license plates.