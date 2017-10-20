JERSEY CITY (WABC) --Grief counselors are on hand at a Jersey City school Friday after two friends were killed in a hit-and-run crash, and fellow students are wearing black in their memory.
Authorities have also released the identity of the suspected driver for whom they are searching.
Police say the teens were riding a bicycle on Terrace Avenue near Secaucus Road Wednesday when a Nissan slammed into them.
Elionel Jimenez died in the crash, while the boy he was riding with, Alex Rosas-Flores, was sent flying over an eight-foot fence. Officials say Rosas-Flores passed away Thursday.
A driver and three passengers in the vehicle initially fled on foot, authorities said, but Jersey City police were able to detain two passengers after they returned to the scene.
They were transported by EMS to Christ Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and released. The driver and another passenger remain on the run.
A warrant was issued Thursday for the arrest of 20-year-old Rashaun Bell, who authorities believe was behind the wheel. He has been charged with two counts of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and additional charges are expected.
Police describe him as a violent gang member with a lengthy criminal record.
The boys were students at Dickinson High School. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m.
But Elionel's mother Esperanta Sanchez says her son should have been at school.
"They never told me that he left the school. I'm not sure why he was out at that time," she said.
A memorial continues to grow outside Elionel's home.
Maribel Cruz is a neighbor of one of the teens killed in Wednesday’s hit and run. She’s lighting candles that burned out overnight. #ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/z2oqhzyavx— Derick Waller ABC7NY (@wallerABC7) October 20, 2017
A somber and tear-filled vigil was held Thursday evening. Teenagers in Jersey City came together in confusion and sorrow to pray together.