3 teens who escaped from New Jersey detention center captured, 1 still loose

4 teens escape NJ detention center. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on November 15, 2017.

EGG HARBOR CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities captured three of four teenagers who overpowered a corrections officer and escaped from a youth detention center in southern New Jersey Wednesday.

Donovan Nickerson, Raymir Lampkin and Stephine Woodley were found in Bridgeton more than nine hours after they fled from the Harborfields Youth Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City, 36 miles away.

The fourth teen, Michael Huggins, remained at large late Wednesday morning. He is considered to be dangerous.

The escape took place at the Harborfields Youth Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office says the youths overpowered the guard and drove off in his car.

They sideswiped another vehicle before they crashed into a home and ran from the scene.

The guard was taken to a hospital.

Harborfields houses 27 juveniles awaiting court hearings.

The search led Egg Harbor City Public School District to close schools on Wednesday.

"Due to an unsafe situation, the police have requested schools be closed today. There is no school today, November 15, 2017," the school district posted on their website.

Surveillance video from the neighborhood shows the speeding car heading down the street and hitting a Jeep. The car continues and then crashes into the home.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
