MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --The suspect in Monday's attempted suicide bombing in Manhattan is facing federal and state charges.
27-year-old Akayed Ullah is charged on federal terrorism counts, including use of a weapon of mass destruction and bombing a place of public use.
The charging document said law enforcement personnel found a 9-volt battery inside Ullah's pants pocket, wires connected to the battery running under his jacket and fragments of metal pipe.
There was also a remnant of what appeared to be a Christmas tree light bulb attached to the wires.
Ullah made statements according to the document that indicated he "was inspired by ISIS to carry out" the attack. He said: "I did it for the Islamic State."
Ullah built the pipe bomb in his Brooklyn residence a week before the attack and began compiling materials two to three weeks earlier, investigators said. He filled the pimp bomb with metal screws, which he believed would cause maximum damage.
On Facebook, the morning of the attack, Ullah posted a statement: "Trump you failed to protect your nation."
According to the charges, one of Ullah's goals was to terrorize as many people as possible, and he chose to carry out the attack on a workday because he believed that there would be more people.
The suspect "was an individual who flew below the radar, did not give us any indication, and he committed this act," said NYPD Chief of Counterterrorism James Waters
While his pipe bomb was not ultimately successful, "he did follow some of the instructions that you can find readily online, unfortunately, to create such a device. A Christmas light bulb is one of those components," said Waters.
Commuters returned to the Port Authority Bus Terminal Tuesday morning as crews cleared away plywood that blocked the passageway after the explosion that left five people with minor injuries.
The 42nd St. tunnel connecting 8th and 7th Ave subway lines is back open, less than a day after a terrorist tried to set off a suicide bomb. Visible police presence. #ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/yUN9djNs2q— Derick Waller ABC7NY (@wallerABC7) December 12, 2017
Among the millions of New Yorkers back on the subway was Jeh Johnson, Secretary of Homeland Security under President Obama.
"We're resilient and we come back strong every time after something like this happens and I think it's important for people to see that we refuse to be terrorized," said Johnson, adding "This is the environment in which we live, terrorist inspired attacks by the so-called lone wolf."
Investigators say the suspect detonated a crudely-made pipe bomb, sending commuters running from the scene.
The pipe bomb affixed to the suspect with Velcro straps detonated in the passageway between subway lines that runs a full city block under 42nd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues.
Ullah told investigators he was radicalized while reading ISIS propaganda online.
"No law enforcement agencies had any information on him, he decides to make his own device," said former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly.
Terrorism experts say the location he chose for his attack is peculiar. But Ullah told investigators he picked the passageway because of its Christmas-themed posters.
He said he was inspired to act in retaliation for US airstrikes on ISIS targets in Syria and around the world.
"New York has seen in many quarters, certainly in ISIS quarters, as being the capital of the world," said Kelly. "So you're going to make a statement in New York that's going to reverberate around the world."
Governor Andrew Cuomo said Ullah signaled to police he learned to make the device from online instructions and his motive was he was "angry."
"Anyone can go on the internet and download garbage and vileness on how to put together an amateur-level explosive device," Governor Cuomo said.
Ullah, whose address is in Brooklyn, is from Bangladesh and has been in the United States for seven years. He came to the U.S. on an F-4 visa, a preferential visa available for those with family in the U.S. who are citizens or permanent residents, and officials believe he made the bomb in his apartment in an attack he planned for about a year.
Authorities used his MetroCard to track his movements. They say he boarded the F train at the 18th Avenue station in Borough Park at 6:25 a.m. and took to the Jay Street station in Downtown Brooklyn, where he switched to the A for the ride to the Port Authority.
The crudely made homemade device he carried with him on that subway ride included Christmas tree lights -- recommended on the Internet as detonators for homemade bombs.
But this pipe bomb was not packed tightly enough and failed to detonate, only blowing the ends of the pipe. Because it was strapped to Ullah, the assumption is that he had been prepared to die a suicide bomber.
It was the first bomb blast in the subway in more than two decades. The last bomb to go off in the subway system was believed to be in December 1994, when an explosive made from mayonnaise jars and batteries wounded 48 people in a car in lower Manhattan.
