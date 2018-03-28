Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico

A 9-year-old girl from Lubbock, Texas, who had been missing for nearly two years was found safe in New Mexico, police say.Mariah Martinez disappeared on Oct. 21, 2016.The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported that Martinez was recovered Tuesday night after a story aired about her on A&E's series "Live PD."A viewer sent in a tip and worked with the Lubbock Police Department and New Mexico State Police to find her.Lubbock PD released a statement saying in part that they were thankful, "the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children continued to place this case at the top of their priority list, ensuring that Mariah return home safely."----------