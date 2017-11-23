Thanksgiving day fire damages church in Newark

Firefighters battled a fire that damaged a church in Newark Thanksgiving morning.The fire broke out in the First Way of the Cross Church, a one-story building on Clinton Place just before 7:30 a.m.The church was unoccupied at the time, and no one was injured.City officials say there was moderate fire damage in the church that extended to a residential building.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Officials say the church dates back to the late 1930s.Authorities say no events were planned at the church on Thanksgiving Day. But it operates a hot meals program that usually feeds about 25 to 30 people every day.It wasn't known Thursday how much the building repairs will cost.----------