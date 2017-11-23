Thanksgiving day fire damages church in Newark

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire broke out Thursday morning at a church in Newark.

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Firefighters battled a fire that damaged a church in Newark Thanksgiving morning.

The fire broke out in the First Way of the Cross Church, a one-story building on Clinton Place just before 7:30 a.m.

The church was unoccupied at the time, and no one was injured.

City officials say there was moderate fire damage in the church that extended to a residential building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials say the church dates back to the late 1930s.

Authorities say no events were planned at the church on Thanksgiving Day. But it operates a hot meals program that usually feeds about 25 to 30 people every day.

It wasn't known Thursday how much the building repairs will cost.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
church firefireNewarkEssex CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade makes its way through Manhattan
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Local stores open early as holiday shopping season kicks off
Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need
Trump credits troops for military advances on Thanksgiving
NYPD ramps up security for the Thanksgiving parade
National Action Network honors wrongfully accused man on Thanksgiving
Bowery Mission serves up meals on Thanksgiving
Show More
Runners offended by Massapequa Turkey Trot's Facebook post
Woman arrested after crashing car with kids inside
Suspect arrested in vandalism of two mosques
Hamilton Heights fire victims share Thanksgiving meal
Search on for suspect who punched, bit, sexually assaulted woman
More News
Top Video
You can now visit 'Downton Abbey' from NYC
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade makes its way through Manhattan
Eyewitness News Update
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video