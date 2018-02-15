Here is the complete list of victims and what we know about them so far:
ALYSSA ALHADEFF, 14
Soccer player Alyssa Alhadeff was described as a "loved and well-respected member of our club and community" by the Parkland Soccer Club.
"Honor Alyssa by doing something fabulous in your life. Don't ever give up and inspire for greatness. Live for Alyssa! Be her voice and breathe for her. Alyssa loved you all forever!" her family said in a statement released by the club.
SCOTT BEIGEL, 35
Scott Beigel, a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was killed in the shooting rampage.
Student Kelsey Friend told Good Morning America that when she heard gunshots and realized it wasn't a drill she followed other students toward the classroom.
Beigel "unlocked the door and let us in," she said. "I thought he was behind me, but he wasn't. When he opened the door he had to relock it so we could stay safe, but he didn't get a chance to."
Student Bruna Oliveda said she saw Beigel blocking the door.
"At orientation, he told us that he was excited to open our eyes to what he saw, having traveled the globe. Sending light and love to his family and loved ones," a former student's parent tweeted after news of Beigel's death broke.
Beigel also worked as a counselor at Camp Starlight in Pennsylvania and was engaged to a fellow counselor. He has family ties to the New York area.
MARTIN DUQUE ANGUIANO, 14
Martin Duque, who was killed at a Florida high school, was one of Isaac Briones' best friends.
The 15-year-old Briones called him "one of the nicest people I knew."
Duque was among the 17 people killed Wednesday by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Briones said he last saw Martin the day of the shooting during first period when they were "just playing around, talking about jokes and stuff." On Thursday, Briones was outside the school with others holding a group of white balloons for the victims.
On Instagram, Miguel Duque wrote that words can't describe the pain of losing his brother. He added: "I love brother Martin you'll be missed buddy. I know you're in a better place. Duques forever man I love you junior!!! R.I.P Martin Duque!"
NICHOLAS DWORET, 17
Nicholas Dworet, who died in a Florida school shooting, had committed to swim for the University of Indianapolis.
The college announced Thursday that the senior was among those killed in the mass shooting at his high school.
In a statement, UIndy swimming coach Jason Hite called Dworet an "energetic and very vibrant kind" who cheered for his soon-to-be university during a swimming meet last month.
AARON FEIS, 37
Aaron Feis was a security guard and assistant football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the team wrote on social media. They said he was shot while shielding students from the gunfire.
Before his death was announced, senior Gabrielle Pupo, who said she is close to Feis, spoke to ABC News.
"When I took my headphones off, the alarm was going off, and I heard the shots. And then I saw the shooter run after Mr. Feis, and I saw Mr. Feis get shot," she said.
Feis, who worked mainly with the junior varsity team, leaves behind a wife and daughter, according to the school's website. He played football at the school before graduating in 1999 and going straight into coaching there.
A sophomore football player told the Sun Sentinel that Feis was a great person.
"Everyone loved him. Shame he had to go like this. Always gave his all to making us better," lineman Gage Gaynor said. "Definitely learned a lot from him."
It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3— MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018
"He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories," the football team wrote.
JAMIE GUTTENBERG, 14
Jamie was a student at the school. Her father posted on Facebook to thank everyone who had reached out and to ask for privacy for him, his wife and their son.
"I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family get's through this," he wrote.
CHRIS HIXON, 49
Chris Hixon, 49, was the athletic director and head wrestling coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas. He was recently named athletic director of the year.
When the school needed someone to patrol the campus and monitor threats as a security specialist, Hixon took the job.
It was in that security role that Hixon apparently came within range of the shooter.
He previously worked at nearby Coral Springs High School, but his time there was put on hold when he was deployed to Iraq in 2007 as a U.S. Naval Reservist
"Chris is probably the nicest guy I have ever met. He would give you the shirt off his back. He does so much. That is terrible that it would happen to anybody. It is so senseless," a colleague said of Hixon.
LUKE HOYER, 15
Fifteen-year-old Luke Hoyer was a loving, sweet person who loved basketball and "smiled all the time," his aunt Joan Cox said.
"He was just a good kid ... very loving and just enjoyed life," said Cox, of Greenville, South Carolina.
She said Luke's parents, Gena and Tom Hoyer, searched for their son at hospitals before finally going to the law enforcement command center, where they eventually learned he had died.
"It's just a terrible thing," said Cox, who said the family - including Luke's older sister Abby and brother Jake - spent Christmas with her and other family in South Carolina. "We just all pretty much can't get over it."
CARA LOUGHRAN, 14
Cara Loughran was an excellent student who loved the beach and her cousins, according to her family.
An aunt, Lindsay Fontana, wrote on Facebook: "I had to tell my 8-year-old daughters that their sweet cousin Cara was killed in the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School yesterday. We are absolutely gutted."
"While your thoughts are appreciated, I beg you to DO SOMETHING," she wrote. "This should not have happened to our niece Cara and it cannot happen to other people's families."
GINA MONTALTO, 14
Florida mass shooting victim Gina Montalto was a 14-year-old freshman who participated on the winter color guard squad at the school.
Friends and relatives posted tributes on Facebook. Her mother, Jennifer Montalto, called her "a smart, loving, caring, and strong girl who brightened any room she entered."
One of Montalto's color guard instructors from middle school, Manuel Miranda, told the Miami Herald that Montalto was "the sweetest soul ever."
JOAQUIN OLIVER, 17
Friends said senior Joaquin Oliver was among the students killed in Wednesday shooting at a Florida high school.
Nineteen-year-old Tyra Hemans said they had been friends since they were freshmen.
She was outside the school Thursday holding up two signs, one about gun control and the other about coach Aaron Feis and Joaquin, widely known by his nickname, "Guac," short for "guacamole."
ALAINA PETTY, 14
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Thursday that 14-year-old Alaina Petty died in the shooting and that 17-year-old Madeleine Wilford was seriously injured. Both girls were members of the religion's congregation in Coral Springs.
The Utah-based church lamented in a statement that we "once again we find ourselves as a nation and as communities faced with a tragic loss of life and incomprehensible sorrow" and extended its love to victims and their families.
"We unite our prayers with millions of others who are mourning and praying for them," the church said.
MEADOW POLLACK, 18
Meadow Pollack's parents called her phone repeatedly only to hear it ring, as they kept an anxious vigil outside the hospital. The Palm Beach Post reported Thursday that her father, Andrew Pollack, confirmed that his daughter was among the dead. He said she had planned to attend Lynn University.
Family friend Adam Schachtel said in a Facebook post that "an angel was taken away from us in that horrific tragedy ... no words can be said so just prayers and sadness."
HELENA RAMSEY, 17
Helena Ramsey was soft-spoken, but also smart and a go-getter, her cousin Sefena Cooper said Thursday.
The 17-year-old junior especially loved hanging out with friends and family, "and for this to happen is heartbreaking," Cooper said.
"Although somewhat reserved, she had a relentless motivation towards her academic studies and her soft warm demeanor brought the best out in all who knew her," another relative, Curtis Page Jr., wrote on Facebook.
ALEX SCHACHTER, 14
Trombone and baritone player Alex Schachter was a "sweetheart of a kid," according to a social media post by father Max Schachter.
In honor of his 14-year-old freshman son, Schachter wrote on a GoFundMe page that he was starting a scholarship fund "to help other students experience the joys of music as well as fund increased security at schools."
CARMEN SCHENTRUP, 16
Carmen Schentrup was a smart girl with a sweet smile.
In September, she was named one of 53 National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalists in the county and a classmate tweeted "we all praised for her intelligence."
Cousin Matt Brandow posted on Facebook that the 16-year-old visited Washington State recently and said she wanted to go to the University of Washington. He asked: you like the rain?
"She answers, I hate sweating in the humid Florida weather," Brandow wrote. "That's when I knew you were perfect for Washington."
PETER WANG, 15
Peter Wang, a 15-year-old ROTC student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, wasn't interested in status but wanted to help others, relatives said.
A cousin, Aaron Chen, told the Miami Herald that Wang was last seen holding a door open so others could get away from the gunman.
Friends and relatives first thought Wang was just missing and checked with area hospitals. They later found out he had been killed.
"He wasn't supposed to die," Chen told First Coast News.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.