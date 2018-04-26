'They will catch you': 9-year-old girl chases after thief purse snatcher

A 9-year-old girl chased after the thief who snatched her great-grandmother's purse. (KTRK)

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire --
A 9-year-old girl wasn't afraid to step in when a thief went after her 83-year-old great-grandmother's purse.

The robbery happened Monday as Kylene Demers and her great-grandmother were on their way back home from lunch.

"She steps right out of the car, one foot out, man comes running in, pulls the rest of her body out. Grabs her purse and starts to run. Starts to run, tries to get on a bike, falls to the ground. I start to chase him," Kylene explains.

The suspect got away, but Kylene still has a message for him.

"Give that back or they will find you and they will catch you. Every time somebody does something bad, they will always catch you," Kylene said.

Her great-grandmother has to get a new driver's license, a new phone and cancel her bank cards.
