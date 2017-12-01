CHERRY HILL, New Jersey --Thanks to the generosity of strangers, the story of a New Jersey carpenter who lost his leg 17 years ago -- then lost all his tools to a thief several days ago -- has a happy ending.
Donald Haynes, a carpenter by trade, lost all of his tools after they were stolen out of his truck parked inside a worksite garage.
"This one just hit me because it's hard. You can't work without the tools," Gutin said.
After our sister station WPVI-TV reported Doald Haynes' plight Wednesday, people have been reaching out to help.
"We are blown away, completely blown away," Haynes said.
Haynes' fiancee Jamie Reeves added, "I am trying very, very hard to get back to people. I just want to thank everyone. Everyone: thank you form the bottom of our hearts."
One kind stranger, Matt Gutin of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, gave dozens of tools to Haynes on Thursday.
Gutin knows the panic Haynes has felt. Thirty years ago, the man who goes by the name "The Handy Husband" had all of his tools stolen.
"I got the van back. Unfortunately, I didn't get the tools. The tools were worth a lot more," Gutin said.
Haynes said he's not only getting tools, he's getting offers for work.
The generosity had him and his fiancee in tears.
He's now ready to get back to work.
"We are going to be alright," he said.
