Thief steals disabled carpenter's tools, NJ community replaces them

EMBED </>More Videos

Folks reach out to help disabled carpenter in NJ.

By
CHERRY HILL, New Jersey --
Thanks to the generosity of strangers, the story of a New Jersey carpenter who lost his leg 17 years ago -- then lost all his tools to a thief several days ago -- has a happy ending.

Donald Haynes, a carpenter by trade, lost all of his tools after they were stolen out of his truck parked inside a worksite garage.

"This one just hit me because it's hard. You can't work without the tools," Gutin said.

After our sister station WPVI-TV reported Doald Haynes' plight Wednesday, people have been reaching out to help.

EMBED More News Videos

NJ disabled carpenter, 2-time crime victim, vows not to give up. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on November 29, 2017.



"We are blown away, completely blown away," Haynes said.

Haynes' fiancee Jamie Reeves added, "I am trying very, very hard to get back to people. I just want to thank everyone. Everyone: thank you form the bottom of our hearts."
One kind stranger, Matt Gutin of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, gave dozens of tools to Haynes on Thursday.
Gutin knows the panic Haynes has felt. Thirty years ago, the man who goes by the name "The Handy Husband" had all of his tools stolen.

"I got the van back. Unfortunately, I didn't get the tools. The tools were worth a lot more," Gutin said.

Haynes said he's not only getting tools, he's getting offers for work.

The generosity had him and his fiancee in tears.

He's now ready to get back to work.
"We are going to be alright," he said.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Related Topics:
new jersey newsdisabilitytool setSouth Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NJ disabled carpenter, 2-time crime victim, vows not to give up
Top Stories
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
School janitor arrested for allegedly sexually abusing teacher
Police: Teen stabbed and set on fire, met killer on Facebook
Mother murdered execution-style in Brooklyn apartment stairwell
Suspect ID'd in killing of teen social media star at Walmart
Infant drowns in bucket at gym, witnesses say
Matt Lauer's social media accounts disappear
Show More
Robbers make off with thousands in hair extensions
Police: Thief replacing packages with bags of old clothes
Man accused of stealing MTA worker's uniform in robbery
Hunting licenses being sold to infants under new law
1 person shot at pool hall in New Jersey
More News
Top Video
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
Minibus crashes into home in Livingston, NJ
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video