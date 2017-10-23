Thieves skate off with Norwalk ice rink parts

By
NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) --
An important community skating venue in Norwalk, Connecticut called "The Rinks at Veterans Park" has been vandalized and the damage has impacted the start of the ice skating season.

They would have made ice in not one but two rinks here and people would have been enjoying their skating had it not been for vandals and thieves.

"The damage is catastrophic, what they've done here, and is going to take weeks and weeks to repair, " says Dale DeRosa, General Manager of SoNo Ice House, which runs the community rinks.

Sometime after October 10th thieves broke into the rinks and systematically cut 700 "U-bends" off the refrigeration lines.

To add further damage they cut 600 brass fittings off the larger header lines - far more damage than the street value of the copper and brass.

"Not very educated thieves that came and saw copper and thought there was a value to what they were going to steal and not realizing they just did an enormous amount of damage to the facility," DeRosa said.

High school teams use the rinks starting in late November. 12-thousand younger students get free passes to skate the rinks and anyone in the community can enjoy other skate times.

"What were you thinking? asked area resident Jay Cassidy. "Do you really need the money that bad that you would deprive a community of something that should be a lovely amenity."

New parts are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

Norwalk police are actively investigating the case.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
vandalismcrimetheftNorwalkConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Body of missing NJ college student found near campus
Suspected family stalker surrenders to police in Brooklyn
Accuweather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in city water tank
Van carrying special needs passengers crashes into house
Target: Customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep"
Unforgettable images from Superstorm Sandy
Crime Stoppers:Man wanted for attacks seniors in Lower Manhattan
Show More
Walmart, Trader Joe's, more veggies recalled for listeria fears
Officer gets job back after being fired for meal break
Man jumps in fire truck, assaults firefighter after crash
Remains found ID'd as missing Long Island teen
Store owners say thieves are targeting cans of Spam
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos