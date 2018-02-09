Thieves stealing food delivery vehicles in Nassau County

Nassau County police are investigating string of vehicle robberies involving delivery men from Chinese restaurants

NORTH LAWRENCE, Long Island (WABC) --
Nassau County police are investigating string of vehicle robberies involving delivery men from Chinese restaurants, and despite some arrests, drivers are advised to take precautions.

There have been at least five incidents, in which police say the suspects call the restaurant and ask for delivery, give a fake address and then steal the employee's vehicle as he makes the delivery.

According to detectives, a 54-year-old delivery man for Happy Wok Chinese Restaurant attempted to deliver food to a home in North Lawrence. When he realized the address did not exist, he went to a neighboring house for information. At that point, police say two suspects exited a black minivan with Indiana plates that was waiting nearby and stole the delivery vehicle.

Other incidents happened on Janet Place in North Woodmere, Palmetto Drive in Franklin Square, Gotham Street in Valley Stream, and Strathmore Street in North Woodmere.

Four juveniles have been arrested in connection with the car thefts, but authorities believe more suspects may be out there.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

